Top US diplomat meets counterparts from Mexico, Canada

Washington's new top diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, met his Canadian and Mexican opposite numbers Wednesday amid concerns over President Donald Trump's trade policy.



Canada, Mexico and the United States are members of the NAFTA free trade bloc, which Trump has branded a "catastrophe" for American jobs and has threatened to renegotiate.



Mexico, in particular, has been offended by Trump's talk of paying for the wall, and Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has made it clear that Ottawa does not favor tariffs either.



Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray has previously echoed the view of his president, Enrique Pena Nieto, that Mexico will never pay for the wall, describing the position as "non-negotiable".

