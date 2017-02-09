Northeast US bracing for powerful, fast-moving snowstorm

A New England Patriots fan is seen standing in the snow, sleet, and freezing rain in anticipation of seeing the team at city hall plaza during Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Snow alert in Gulf desert UAE
UAE issues snow alert as storm topples Dubai crane
Powerful storm hammers US East with heavy snow, wind gusts
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Snow alert in Gulf desert UAE
UAE issues snow alert as storm topples Dubai crane
Powerful storm hammers US East with heavy snow, wind gusts
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE