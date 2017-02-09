China's response to THAAD does not warrant South Korean action: minister

South Korea's finance minister said Thursday China had not taken any retaliatory measures over plans to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system that warranted official action, although South Korea is ready to lodge a formal complaint if needed.



The central bank said in a report the fall in arrivals was partly due to China's "anti-South Korea measures due to the THAAD deployment decision".



Earlier, South Korean officials said they suspected a Chinese decision in December to deny applications from South Korean airlines to expand charter flights between the countries was "indirect" retaliation for South Korea's deployment of the missile system.



China has not commented on South Korea's suspicions about retaliation.

