Protests greet Malaysia aid ship for Myanmar's Rohingya

Anti-Rohingya protesters gathered at a Yangon port Thursday to meet a Malaysian ship carrying aid for thousands of refugees from the persecuted Muslim minority fleeing a bloody military crackdown.



Dozens of Buddhist monks and demonstrators waving national flags and signs reading "No Rohingya" congregated at the Thilawa port waiting for the ship to dock.



Hundreds of Rohingya are thought to have been killed in a brutal four-month campaign by security forces that the UN says may amount to ethnic cleansing.



The rest will be taken to Teknaf port in southern Bangladesh, where almost 70,000 Rohingya have fled since October to escape the violence.



The government has also demanded that the aid be distributed to both Rohingya and Buddhist ethnic Rakhines.

...