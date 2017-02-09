Trump breaks ice with China's Xi in letter seeking 'constructive' ties

China said Thursday it attached great importance to China-U.S. ties after confirming it received the letter.



Trump and Xi have yet to speak directly since Trump took office on Jan. 20, although they did talk soon after Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November.



Diplomatic sources in Beijing say China has been nervous about Xi being left humiliated in the event a call with Trump goes wrong and the details are leaked to the U.S. media.



Trump upset China in December by taking a phone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.



China has repeatedly said it has smooth contacts with the Trump team.



The source familiar with China's thinking said Trump's administration was "very clear" about China's position on Taiwan.



Chinese state media has wondered whether Trump has a China policy at all.

