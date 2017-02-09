Japan's Abe to propose new cabinet level talks with United States: govt official

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose new cabinet level U.S.-Japan talks on trade, security and macroeconomic issues, including currencies, when he meets U.S. President Donald Trump Friday, a Japanese government official involved in planning the summit said.



Abe heads to Washington later Thursday hoping promises to help create U.S. jobs and bolster Japan's military will persuade Trump to turn down the heat on trade and currency and stand by the decades-old alliance.



Trump has lumped Japan with China and Mexico as big contributors to the U.S. trade deficit, targeted its auto trade as "unfair" and accused Tokyo of using monetary policy to devalue its currency to boost exports.



The new cabinet level talks, the government official told Reuters, would be a way of buying time rather than opening FTA talks at an early stage.

...