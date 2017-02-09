Greece should quit euro zone, get debt relief, German party leader says

Greece should leave the euro zone and then be given debt relief, the head of Germany's pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) told a German radio station Thursday.



Greece should, however, remain in the European Union, FDP leader Christian Lindner told Deutschlandfunk, so it can get subsidies to put into infrastructure or help small- and medium-sized businesses.



On Friday, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece must meet commitments it has made under its international bailout plans or else it will end up in an impossible position.

...