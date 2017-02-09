Exiled Maldives leader to stand for election

The exiled former leader of the Maldives announced Thursday he would return to run for election as president of the troubled Indian Ocean nation, despite facing jail after a controversial conviction on terror-related charges.



Nasheed was the first democratically elected president of the Maldives in 2008 after he beat long-time president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom who had ruled the island for three straight decades.



Yameen narrowly beat Nasheed at a controversial run off election in November 2013 .

...