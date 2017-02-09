Thais charge Australian over girlfriend's jetski death

Emily Jayne Collie, a 20-year-old Australian, died Sunday in a horrific collision off the coast of Phuket island.



On Thursday police charged Keating under Section 291 of Thailand's criminal code.



Keating faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted although a confession could result in a suspended sentence, Sanya said.



Australian media said Keating may not have seen his girlfriend's jetski because of strong sunlight reflecting off the sea.



Keating penned an emotional tribute to his girlfriend after the crash on Facebook.

...