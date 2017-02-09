Thomas Cook says demand picking up for Egypt holidays

British travel group Thomas Cook said Thursday that demand for holidays in Egypt is picking up again, after unrest in the North African nation had pushed holidaymakers into choosing rival sun spots.



Thomas Cook said the improvement, along with especially strong demand for bookings to Greece, is helping to offset persistent weakness for holidays in Turkey, which last year suffered an attempted coup and deadly bombings.



The update came as Thomas Cook announced flat revenues and losses for its first quarter, or three months to the end of December.



Thomas Cook, along with other U.K. travel groups and airlines, last year cancelled flights to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

...