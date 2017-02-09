Lords urged to back Brexit bill after MPs vote

Legislation empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start Brexit negotiations moves to Britain's House of Lords Thursday -- with ministers urging peers to do their "patriotic duty" and back it.



MPs in parliament's lower chamber, the House of Commons, overwhelmingly backed the bill late Wednesday to allow May to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which she has promised to do by the end of March.



The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill passed the Commons by 494 votes to 122 Wednesday and after parliament takes a break next week, will be debated on the Lords starting on Feb. 20 .

...