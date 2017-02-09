At least five infected with HIV at Chinese traditional medicine hospital

At least five patients at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital in China were accidentally infected with HIV, officials said Thursday, as authorities moved to censor online discussion over the incident.



The government body had been notified of the situation by the hospital on Jan. 26 .



Most Chinese-language media reports about the accidental HIV infections had been deleted by Thursday afternoon, leaving only the short government statement in online circulation.



In a 2015 report China told the U.N. that it had 501,000 cases of HIV/AIDS as of the end of 2014 .

