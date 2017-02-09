French police say 'no proof' man was raped with truncheon

An initial French police investigation has found insufficient evidence to support allegations that a 22-year-old black man was anally raped with a police truncheon, a police source said Thursday.



The outcome of the internal police inquiry emerged after violence flared in the northern suburbs of Paris and elsewhere in France following the incident involving the man identified only as Theo.



The trouble spread to northwestern France, with 20 people arrested in Nantes following a demonstration of around 400 people in support of Theo and incidents in the city of Rennes as well.



The case has revived past controversies over the relationship between police and immigrant communities in rundown suburbs.



The latest case comes in the midst of a presidential election campaign and follows the death of 24-year-old Adama Traore in police custody in another Parisian suburb last year.

...