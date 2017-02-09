Brussels to host women's conference after Trump's anti-abortion move

An international conference to raise money for charities providing access to safe abortion will be held in Brussels in March in response to President Donald Trump's gag on U.S. funding, conference co-host Sweden said Thursday.



Development aid ministers from Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, as well as representatives from over 50 countries are expected to attend the "She Decides" conference on March 2 .



In one of his first acts as president, Trump reintroduced the global gag rule, enacted by Ronald Reagan in 1984, which prohibits foreign charities from using U.S. federal funding to provide abortion services, information, counselling or referrals.

...