India denies Pakistan claim of building secret nuclear city

Pakistan Thursday claimed that its archrival India is building a "secret nuclear city" to produce thermonuclear weapons as well as develop intercontinental missiles and stockpile nuclear material – allegations that India promptly dismissed as "completely baseless".



Zakaria also claimed India is working on an inter-continental ballistic missile and an anti-intercontinental ballistic missile system, which could lead to a strategic imbalance in the region and beyond.



In addition, he accused India of sponsoring terrorism attacks in Pakistan, saying that Islamabad recently shared documentary evidence of this with the United Nations.

