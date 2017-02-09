Germany readies to speed up failed asylum seeker deportations

Germany, which has taken in over one million asylum seekers since 2015, Thursday readied plans to speed up expulsions of those denied refugee status – but controversy flared over sending people back to war-torn Afghanistan.



Last year Germany repatriated or expelled some 80,000 rejected asylum seekers, out of a total of more than 200,000 who had failed to gain official refugee or asylum status.



Since that attack, which claimed 12 lives, Germany also announced reforms to make it easier to expel foreign nationals considered potentially dangerous extremists by police.



Since December, Germany has sent back some 60 Afghan nationals on two charter flights to Kabul, under an agreement signed between the European Union and Afghanistan in October.

