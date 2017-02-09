German neo-Nazi jailed for torching refugee shelter site

A German neo-Nazi was sentenced to eight years jail Thursday for an arson attack on a sports hall that had been designated to house refugees.



Maik Schneider, 29, a local politician of the far-right NPD party, received an additional term of one year and six months for other xenophobic crimes.



A co-accused right-wing extremist was sentenced to seven years behind bars for the August 2015 arson in the high school sports hall in Nauen, a town 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Berlin.



The attack caused property damage worth 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million).

