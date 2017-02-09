Russia looking to undermine NATO, US in Afghanistan: US general

U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support of United States Forces, testifies during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee Feb. 9, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of country: watchdog
Russia says U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would worsen situation: Ifax
US Marines to return to Afghanistan's Helmand province
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of country: watchdog
Russia says U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would worsen situation: Ifax
US Marines to return to Afghanistan's Helmand province
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE