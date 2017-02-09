Belgium releases 11 detained in anti-terror raids

The Belgian authorities Thursday released 11 people arrested in a series of anti-terror raids targeting extremists who have returned from Syria, federal prosecutors said.



Prosecutors had said Wednesday the 11 had been arrested as part of a probe into the "issue of possible returning Syria fighters," adding no weapons or explosives had been found in the operations.



They said the case was completely separate from the probes into the March 22, 2016 Brussels attacks and the Nov. 13, 2015 Paris attacks, which investigators say were hatched by the same Brussels-based cell.

