French MPs clear way for payouts to atomic test victims

More than 50 years after France began conducting dozens of nuclear tests in the South Pacific, the French parliament Thursday significantly eased the criteria for islanders who suffered health effects to be compensated.



Around 150,000 civilian and military personnel took part in 210 nuclear tests carried out by France between 1960 and 1996 in the Pacific and the Sahara desert.



Only around 20 of approximately 1,000 people who filed complaints against France have received compensation.



Starting this year, France will pay more than 90 million euros ($96 million) a year to boost the facilities.

