Nine Republican senators urge Trump to pursue tough Russia policy



Nine senators from his own Republican party urged President Donald Trump Thursday to take a "tough-minded" approach to Russia, joining a growing chorus of lawmakers addressing concerns that he might be too conciliatory toward Moscow.



The nine senators, including the Senate's number two Republican, John Cornyn, wrote in a letter to Trump that cooperation with Moscow is essential in many areas, but calling for tough action on Ukraine, Syria and cyber security.

...