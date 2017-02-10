Taiwan Uber drivers protest fine hike as app halts service

Protesting Uber drivers circled Taiwan's transport ministry Friday as the ride-hailing app halted operations on the island following an impasse with the government which deems the service illegal.



The U.S. firm announced last week that it would suspend business in Taiwan from Friday after the government raised the maximum penalty for Uber drivers to Tw$25 million ($804,000) -- the highest in the world.



Uber has racked up fines for running a business without the proper registration to operate as a taxi service since it entered the Taiwan market in 2013 .



Uber insists it is a platform connecting drivers and passengers, not a transport business like taxi firms.

