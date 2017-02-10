New Zealanders race to rescue whales after hundreds stranded

Rescuers were trying to save scores of pilot whales Friday in a remote bay in New Zealand, where some 300 carcasses littered the beach after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings.



Hoping to save more whales at the next high tide Friday evening, rescuers took turns pouring water over the beached whales to try and keep them cool, while school children sang to soothe the distressed beasts.



The precise cause of the stranding was not known, though beached whales are not an uncommon sight at Golden Bay.

...