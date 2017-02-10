Trump backs "one China" policy in call with Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to honor the longstanding "One China" policy during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, taking steps to improve ties after angering Beijing by talking to the leader of Taiwan.



Trump further unnerved Beijing over the self-ruled island in December saying the United States did not necessarily have to stick to the policy. The United States has acknowledged the Chinese position that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China.



A White House statement said Trump and Xi had a lengthy phone conversation Thursday night Washington time.



Diplomatic sources in Beijing say China had been nervous about Xi being left humiliated in the event a call with Trump went wrong and the details were leaked to the media.



In a separate statement read out on Chinese state television, Xi said China appreciated Trump's upholding of the "One China" policy.

