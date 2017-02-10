US appeals court rules against Trump on travel ban

A U.S. court Thursday unanimously refused to reinstate Donald Trump's ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, dealing the new president and his controversial law-and-order agenda a major defeat.



The ruling from the federal appeals court in San Francisco on Trump's executive order, issued on Jan. 27 with no prior warning and suspended by a lower court a week later, capped a turbulent first three weeks of his presidency.



The Justice Department had asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to restore the measure on an emergency basis, but the three-judge panel instead maintained the suspension ordered by a federal judge in Seattle.



Ahead of the ruling, and with tensions high between the executive and the judiciary, Trump defended his hardline policies and declared a "new era of justice" in America as he swore in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



Trump on Wednesday trumpeted a Morning Consult-Politico poll showing 55 percent voter approval for his immigration ban, although earlier polls -- dismissed by the president as "fake news" -- have shown majority opposition.



His administration has 14 days to file a petition for reconsideration, either by the same panel or "en banc" -- meaning by every judge on the court.

...