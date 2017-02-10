Afghan military would support more foreign troops, official says

The Afghan Defense Ministry welcomed Friday suggestions by the commander of international forces in Afghanistan that more troops were needed to train Afghan security forces, who are battling to hold back a growing Taliban-led insurgency.



General John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. and international troops in Afghanistan, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington Thursday he did not have enough troops to adequately advise Afghan forces on the ground.



Nicholson told lawmakers the NATO-led force in Afghanistan had enough troops to carry out counter-terrorism missions but had "a shortfall of a few thousand" for its major role of advising Afghan security forces.



The focus of the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan has narrowed considerably to training Afghan forces and conducting counter-terrorism missions since a significant drawdown under former U.S. President Barack Obama.

