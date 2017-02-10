Hunt for two Red Cross workers after deadly Afghan ambush

The Red Cross was desperately searching for two employees who went missing after their convoy came under insurgent fire in northern Afghanistan, leaving six other workers dead, the charity said Friday.



It comes at a time when Afghanistan is in dire need of humanitarian assistance, with more than 100 people killed in recent avalanches and tens of thousands displaced by the wrenching conflict.



The ICRC, which has been working in Afghanistan for three decades, said it was putting its nationwide operations on hold, but there were no plans for now to withdraw staff.

...