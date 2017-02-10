Japanese PM looks to win Trump's trust in White House talks

President Donald Trump's meeting with Japan's prime minister offers a chance to shore up a long-standing security alliance and repair economic ties shaken by U.S. withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact.



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is expected to propose more Japanese investment in the U.S., has wasted no time in trying to win Trump's trust.



A senior U.S. official said that the Trump administration is upholding the U.S. position that its defense treaty with Japan applies to East China Sea islands disputed by Japan and China -- a stance opposed by Beijing.



Abe has said that Japan may be open to a bilateral trade deal with the U.S., which is Trump's preference, but reaching such a deal would be politically difficult.

...