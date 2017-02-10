Australia heat wave causes firms to power down but blackouts avoided

Major energy users in Australia shut down Friday, and the public were asked not to go home and cook or watch television, averting big blackouts amid strained supplies as an extreme heat wave moved from the desert interior to the east coast.



The temperature climbed to 47 Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) in parts of New South Wales (NSW) state and the Australian Capital Territory Friday, while Saturday is expected to see a record for the hottest February day on record.



Authorities had been preparing to temporarily suspend power to selected areas of New South Wales late Friday to prevent overload just days after 40,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in the state of South Australia.



But the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said late Friday tight power supply conditions had subsided for the day, without power cuts to residents.

...