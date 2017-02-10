German court upholds ban on poem mocking Turkey's Erdogan

A German court on Friday upheld an earlier ruling banning parts of a satirical poem that mocked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a case that caused a diplomatic spat between Germany and Turkey and tested the limits of artistic freedom.



The crux of the legal arguments centered on the right to artistic freedom with the personal rights of Erdogan, the court has said. In its May order, the court marked 18 of the poem's 24 verses as "abusive and defamatory" and banned them.



However, explaining why some verses should be allowed, the court said freedom of expression remained paramount.

...