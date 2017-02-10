Ukraine's rebel region bids farewell to slain warlord

Thousands of Ukrainians stood in line with flowers Friday in the separatist fiefdom of Donetsk to bid farewell to a field commander who was slain in a rocket attack on his office.



Tolstykh took part in major battles with Ukrainian government forces in a conflict that has been going on for 33 months despite Western efforts to forge a truce.



He was born in eastern Ukraine and served in the army as a tank commander before working in various manual jobs and then joining the rebel cause when the war broke out in April 2014 .

...