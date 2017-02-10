Afghan death toll from heavy snowfall, avalanches hits 191

The death toll from avalanches and freezing weather conditions across Afghanistan has risen to 191, officials said Friday, as rescue operations were underway in the worst-affected areas.



Twenty-two provinces in Afghanistan have been blanketed by days of heavy snowfall, triggering avalanches, destroying buildings and leaving many trapped in their snowbound homes.



The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) said thousands of families in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan were struggling to survive after heavy snowfall in both countries.



Last month heavy snowfall and freezing weather killed 27 children, all under the age of five, in northern Jowzjan province.

