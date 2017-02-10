UK parliament's upper house aims to attach conditions to EU divorce legislation

Members of Britain's upper house of parliament said Friday they would try to attach conditions to legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger the country's exit from the European Union.



The upper chamber, the House of Lords, is due to begin debating the bill on Feb. 20 .



One amendment put forward by opposition party the Liberal Democrats, calling for a second referendum on the final Brexit deal, has the backing of House of Lords members from both the main opposition Labour Party and May's Conservatives.

