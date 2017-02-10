Protesters block several Rio police stations

Rio de Janeiro's police went into partial shutdown Friday when relatives of officers blockaded several stations to demand back pay, sparking fears that Brazil's second biggest city could descend into unrest.



The action, repeated in at least four other locations in Rio, according to Brazilian media, was copied from neighboring Espirito Santo state where relatives of officers have blockaded every police station for a week to back demands for back pay and better work conditions.



In Brazil the street police, who are classified as military, are not allowed to strike.



At approximately 20 more Rio police stations, relatives held peaceful protests, without impeding police traffic, Globo television reported.

