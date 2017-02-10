Putin says could meet Trump in Slovenia, but choice not Moscow's alone

Slovenia would be a good place for a first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin said Friday, but he said the choice of venue would not be Moscow's alone.



Putin made the comments after Slovenian President Borut Pahor offered Ljubljana, his country's capital, as a venue for a meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders who have not met since Trump's inauguration last month.



European Union member state Slovenia was the venue for the first meeting between George W. Bush and Putin in 2001 where the then American leader made what became a famous comment about looking Putin in the eye and getting "a sense of his soul".

...