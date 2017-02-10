Italy seeks to unclog court bottleneck of asylum-seeker appeals

Italy on Friday adopted measures to accelerate the asylum process, easing pressure on shelters and speeding deportations of those whose appeals are rejected.



Italy currently has a capacity to house 200,000 .



A record 181,000 boat migrants arrived in Italy last year, and the committees that handle asylum bids rejected more than 60 percent of the 124,000 requests received.



Since there is no other way to legally stay in Italy, many migrants ask for asylum even if they do not qualify and they then can appeal three times if they are refused.



The decree foresees 12 special tribunals to exclusively handle asylum appeals.

