Ex-Guardsman gets 11 years for ISIS group support

A former National Guard who admitted traveling to Africa and boarding a truck to join ISIS before ultimately bailing out was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison.



The defense had asked for a term of less than seven years, saying the man has renounced ISIS.



Jalloh is one of more than 100 people in the U.S. to be charged with terror offenses connected to ISIS since 2014, according to George Washington University's Extremism Tracker, and one of seven from the northern Virginia area alone to be charged in the past two years.



In court papers, Jalloh renounces the ISIS group.

...