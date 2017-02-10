Russian court orders review of activist's jailing for peaceful protests

Russia's highest court ordered a review of the precedent-setting case of an opposition activist jailed for two-and-a-half years for peaceful protests.



The Constitutional Court called for a compulsory review of the case of 34-year-old Ildar Dadin after he became the first Russian to be jailed for repeated participation in unsanctioned rallies.



Dadin has called for his jailing to be recognized as unconstitutional, an appeal that the Constitutional Court on Friday partially supported.



The ruling is likely to be largely symbolic for Dadin, who has been in jail since February 2015, including pre-trial detention, and has only six months left to serve of his sentence.

...