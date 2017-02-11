Throngs vow to vote for Muslim leaders in Jakarta election

More than 100,000 Indonesians descended on Jakarta's grand mosque Saturday to call on people to vote for Muslim candidates running against the city's incumbent Christain governor in an upcoming election.



It coincides with the final day of campaigning for Wednesday's vote in the capital of the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, where ethnic Chinese Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is facing two prominent Muslim challengers.



The mass prayer, centered at the Istiqlal Mosque, encouraged people to cast their ballots for Muslim leaders.



He accused his opponents of using the verse, which some interpret as meaning Muslims should only support Muslim leaders, to trick people into voting against him.



The protest movement against him, which has been spearheaded by Islamic hardliners, and the court case have sparked concerns about growing religious intolerance in a country long considered a bastion of pluralism.

