6 dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines

A powerful nighttime earthquake in the southern Philippines killed at least six people and injured more than 120 others, as officials Saturday combed through cracked buildings looking for more casualties.



The late Friday quake with a magnitude of 6.5 roused residents from sleep in Surigao del Norte province, sending hundreds to flee their homes. The quake was centered about 14 kilometers (8 miles) northwest of the provincial capital of Surigao at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), said Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology.



Nearly 100 aftershocks have been felt, officials said.



At least 126 others were injured in Surigao city, about 700 kilometers (430 miles) southeast of Manila.



A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people on the northern island of Luzon in 1990 .

