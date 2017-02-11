Judge sets October trial date for accused New York City bomber

Court-appointed lawyers for Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 29, an Afghan-born U.S. citizen, had complained that U.S. District Judge Richard Bermand and prosecutors were pushing for too prompt a start for a case that could result in life in prison.



The judge initially set a March trial start, which would have been six months after the Sept. 17 blast in the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea that officials said sent a 100-pound (45-kg) garbage dumpster flying 120 feet (36 meters) and caused damage across a 650-foot (200-meter) crime scene.

...