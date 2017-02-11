Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or a makeover

President Donald Trump says he might give his refugee and immigration travel ban a second try, either as a revision or as a new order, as he contends with an appeals court ruling that prevents the ban from being enforced.



Trump said he expected to win the legal battle over his original directive even though options were being considered by the White House.



While the White House boasted that Trump was fulfilling a campaign promise to toughen vetting procedures for people coming from countries with terror ties, the order caused chaos at airports in the U.S. and sparked protests across the country.



Trump took aim at both the "so-called judge" in that case and the ruling, which he called "ridiculous".



Trump and his aides frequently refer to a ruling by a federal judge in Boston who declined last week to extend a temporary injunction against Trump's travel ban.

...