Fresh whale stranding on notorious New Zealand beach

Another 200 whales were stranded on a New Zealand coastline early Saturday, frustrating rescuers who had battled through the day and even defied a shark threat to try and keep them at sea.



The crisis began Friday when a pod of 416 whales became stranded on Farewell Spit in Golden Bay on the northwest of the South Island.



The whales were refloated at high tide in the late morning but linked up with a so-called "super pod" of another 200 whales gathered off shore.



The whales beached at low tide, three kilometers (1.8 miles) from where the first group had died Friday.



Pilot whales grow up to six meters (20 feet) long and are the most common species of whale in New Zealand waters.

