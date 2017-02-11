Brazil police protest spreads to Rio

A partial police shutdown over unpaid wages put Rio de Janeiro on edge Friday, sparking fears of chaos similar to that seen in a neighboring Brazilian state where police are in revolt and criminals have run amok.



Morale among street police is low as a result of nearly bankrupt Rio state's inability to pay full wages, as well as brutal crime fighting that has seen more than 3,000 officers killed in Rio since 1994 -- a casualty rate exceeding that of U.S. troops in World War II, according to a recent study.



Police authorities said in a statement that protests were taking place outside 27 of Rio's 100 police stations, with five reported by Globo television as blockaded.



Espirito Santo police want a pay raise. In Rio, the main demands are payment of 2016's final salary and overtime, including for working extra during the Olympic Games in August.

