UN chief says 'determined' for success in Cyprus talks

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Friday he was "determined" to do his best to facilitate a deal to reunify the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, declaring himself neither optimistic nor pessimistic of success.



I am just determined," referring to a popular quote attributed to French economist Jean Monnet, a pioneer of the European Union.



He added that the United Nations is not playing a leading role.



Early this month Cypriot leaders asked the United Nations to prepare a new international conference on security arrangements for a reunified island to take place in March, with the participation of the guarantor powers.



Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci have been holding direct talks for nearly two years on reunifying the island.

