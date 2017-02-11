China expels 32 South Korea missionaries amid missile defence tension

China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in the South.



On Saturday, a South Korean missionary in Seoul who insisted on anonymity told Reuters that four people, including a Korean missionary and a Korean-American pastor, were apprehended by Chinese police in a Yanji hotel on Feb. 9 .



The South Korean official who talked about the 32 expulsions confirmed that one Korean man, whom he did not identify, had been arrested in China for possible immigration violations.



The number of Korean missionaries working in China might top 1,000, South Korean media say.

