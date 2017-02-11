President Park protests jam Seoul

Tens of thousand of people took part in two rallies in Seoul Saturday, protesting for and against impeached President Park Geun-Hye, after months of political turmoil in South Korea.



Saturday's pro-Park protest, which drew an estimated 50,000 people, attracted large numbers of the elderly who grew up under her late dictator father, Park Chung-Hee, who is credited with the country's rapid industrialization.



They claimed Park's impeachment was a work of "pro-North Korea" leftists, urging the court to turn it down and bring Park back to power.

...