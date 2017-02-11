Snowden's lawyer says extradition report is 'speculation'

Edward Snowden's Russian lawyer Saturday dismissed a U.S. report that Moscow was considering extraditing the NSA whistleblower as a "gift" to President Donald Trump.



Snowden's U.S. lawyer Ben Wizner told NBC that he was not aware of such plans.



Russia's immigration service in January extended Snowden's residency permit to 2020 .



Former CIA acting director Michael Morell in an opinion piece in January suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hand over Snowden to mark Trump's inauguration that month.

