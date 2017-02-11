70,000 evacuated in Greece to defuse WWII bomb

Greek authorities Saturday began evacuating some 70,000 people in the city of Thessaloniki ahead of an operation to defuse a bomb from World War II.



The bomb, containing nearly 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of explosives, was unearthed in the northern city during road works last week and is due to be defused Sunday.



More than 300 disabled people and bedbound patients were set to be the first evacuated Saturday using 20 ambulances, authorities from Greece's second city said.



It is not yet known which side in the war dropped the bomb or when it fell, Phanios said.

