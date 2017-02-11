Spain's divided Podemos starts crucial congress



Shouting "yes we can" and "unity", thousands of Podemos supporters gathered Saturday at a decisive two-day meeting in Madrid that could unseat the charismatic leader of one of Europe's leading far-left parties.



For months, Iglesias and his deputy and former close friend Inigo Errejon, 33, have been locked in a high-profile duel over how to steer the party towards taking power now that it has become Spain's third most powerful political force.



Supporters are hoping the deep and damaging rift will be put to rest by Sunday, when they elect a new leadership council and secretary general, with Iglesias presenting his candidacy again.



Crucially, they will also vote on a strategy for moving the party forward.



Iglesias has said that if his list of candidates for the leadership council and his strategy are not approved, he will step aside.

